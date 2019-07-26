Taco seasoning spices sold by H-E-B and Walmart have been placed under a voluntary recall due to possible salmonella contamination. Products included in the recall are the Great Value mild taco seasoning mix and the H-E-B reduced sodium taco seasoning mix.
These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by supplier Mincing Spice Co. Mincing issued the recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC. To date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products, according to a press release from Williams Foods.
The potentially affected product consists of retail packages weighing 1 – 1.25 oz. The Great Value seasoning recalled has "best if used by" dates of July 8, 2021, and July 9, 2021. The recalled H-E-B seasoning has "better by" dates of July 10, 2021, July 11, 2021, and July 15, 2021. Consumers who have purchased the product with the “best by” dates are urged not to consume the product but to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may call 1-800-847-5608.