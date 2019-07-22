BELTON — Bell County is getting ahead of a new law going into effect in September that will affect its planning ordinances.
House Bill 3167 — authored by state Rep. Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress — requires all cities and counties to respond to a subdivision plat and other similar planning applications within 30 days, and respond to follow-up documents within 15 days. The bill is effective Sept. 1.
The law affects the county’s recreational vehicle parks ordinance. The Commissioners Court Monday morning unanimously approved changing the review period in the RV requirements from 60 days to 30 days.
“We have been using it for regulating the recreational vehicle parks in the county outside of city limits,” Bell County Engineer Bryan Neaves said. “These would be considered plans and would need to be reviewed in 30 days.”
The original RV park ordinance was approved in 2009.
“Other than that, that’s the only thing that’s changed,” Neaves said. “All the requirements and all the things that we’ve had still remain the same.”
The new law requires counties and municipalities to explain why they rejected a plan. Neaves created a checklist that his office will use to keep track of a proposal’s status as it makes its way through the planning process.
“This would be added as an appendix so we have a way to say who’s reviewing, who’s checking it, (and) who’s it for,” Neaves said. “If you didn’t check off something, you have a reference to the section for why it doesn’t conform. We can give this as our justification for why something isn’t approved.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn asked Neaves to clarify the point at which the Commissioner Court would take action.
The county engineer told Blackburn that the commissioners would issue a certificate of compliance after a final inspection is conducted by his office to ensure the property meets requirements.
“The only change necessitated by HB 3167 is that this plan has to be approved or rejected within 30 days by (the county engineer’s) office,” the county judge said.