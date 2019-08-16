A mobile home in the Moffat area was destroyed Thursday morning in an accidental fire.
Firefighters from Morgan’s Point Resort and Moffat responded to the blaze, which started about 10:30 a.m. on Runway Lane near Whitehall Road, just north of the interchange of State Highway 317 and Airport Road.
The mobile home was under demolition when a spark from a tractor’s leaking fuel cell ignited at the demolition site, according to a Facebook post from the Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department.
The blaze threatened a second trailer, but firefighters were able to contain the fire easily.
A total of eight fire suppression personnel and two EMS personnel responded. Temple AMR provided medical assessment and rehab support to firefighters at the scene, according to the post.
There were no reported injuries or loss of life.
The burned mobile home was declared a total loss. The second trailer had moderate heat and water damage, the department said.