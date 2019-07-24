A woman told Temple Police she was robbed of her phone while hanging out with friends.
On the way to a gas station, a unknown man wanted to borrow her phone, so she let him. He then refused to give it back, pulled out a gun and made the victim get out of the vehicle before leaving her there on Airport Road, spokesman Cody Weems said Wednesday.
The victim didn’t give an exact location where the aggravated robbery occurred, and the third person in the vehicle left with the suspect, Weems said.
The alleged incident was reported at 7:28 a.m. at the Temple Police Department.