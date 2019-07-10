LAMPASAS — The Lampasas festival Spring Ho is going on this week. Activities already have begun, and they will continue through the end of the week.
On Monday, the Spring Ho Beauty Pageant took place and Little Miss Spring Ho and Miss Spring Ho were crowned.
Little Miss Spring Ho was Allyson Lockhart, 5. First runner-up was Rylie Smith, 4; second runner-up was Kadi-Ann Harris, 5; and the third runner-up was Gwendolyn Martin, 5.
Miss Spring Ho was Atleigh Hardaway, 16, who received a $2,500 scholarship. Frst runner-up was Halen Ybarra, 17, who received a $2,000 scholarship; second runner-up was Bryli Wilson, 15, who received a $1,500 scholarship; and third runner-up was Conley Cockburn, 16, who received a $1,000 scholarship.
Events will run through Sunday with all kinds of fun for the family. There will be parades, dancing, live music and water slides.
The big events are the Spring Ho dance 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Moe Bandy will open Friday night and Johnny Bush will follow. Giovannie and the Hired Guns will open Saturday night followed by the headliner Shane Smith and the Saints. Admission costs $20 at the gate Friday night and $30 Saturday night.
The Grand Parade will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday with Buck and Judy Lansford as the grand marshals.
The parade will begin on North Avenue in Lampasas, then will turn left down Chestnut Street, then left on Third Street, and lastly left on Hackberry Street.
For more information on Spring Ho and the schedule of events visit https://springho.com/.