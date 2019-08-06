Temple Police Department will once again host its Coffee with a Cop.
The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Hat Creek Burger Company, located at 99 Old Waco Road.
During Coffee with a Cop, residents can sit down and talk with Temple Police officers in a relaxed location, Chris Christoff, department spokesman, said.
Not only does the event benefit relationships with officers, but it also gives officers time to laugh and share stories with each other. It’s like an oasis away from the stress of handling crimes in Temple streets.
“This is a chance to sit down and really break bread. Events like this really help bring the community together and strengthen the trust in our officers,” Christoff said.