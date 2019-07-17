BELTON — No body camera video exists that show the image of a man charged with having a gunfight with Temple Police officers more than two years ago.
Temple defense attorney Michael White cross-examined Temple Police Detective Corey Powell Wednesday and pointed out what he saw as flaws in the prosecution’s case against his client, Jerry Berry Jr.
The only video is one that is dark and shows almost nothing because the body cameras Temple Police Department had then — and even now — have no night vision capability, Officer Ian Halliburton testified Tuesday.
Halliburton’s body camera wasn’t turned on until about five minutes after gunfire was exchanged with the suspect.
Nothing the prosecution had showed Berry, and at least one officer didn’t turn on his body camera at all, Powell testified.
Powell couldn’t explain the lack of body cam footage, but did say any missed filming was unintentional. At that time, the body cameras worn by Temple Police didn’t automatically turn on and had to be manually started by officers.
Berry is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of burglary of a habitation intend other felony, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon — and five misdemeanors. The charges stem from shootings in the 700 block of South 15th Street on June 3, 2017.
“Law enforcement officers, in spite of the requirements, had numerous officers fail to capture some or all of the events at three different scenes involving police-involved shootings,” White said during a lunch break. “Armed with either excuses or explanations, officers failed to record despite the need for accountability and transparency of any shooting involving a police officer. Either the officer failed to activate the body camera or never wore one in the first place.”
The dash-cams also showed nothing, White said.
“Wearing body cameras provides accountability, transparency and liability,” White said.
White asked Powell if any DNA or print analysis was done on the cartridges located by investigators after the gunfire exchange concluded with Berry’s arrest and a trip to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. Powell said none were done. Also, no fingerprinting or DNA testing was done on the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson gun said to be in Berry’s possession that night, Powell testified.
Prosecutor’s questions
Assistant District Attorney Fred Burnsasked Powell about the two gunshots in the attic that wounded Berry. No gunshot residue test was done on Berry to ensure he’d recently fired a gun because everyone in the attic where Berry was shot and captured would probably have some residue on them, Powell said.
When asked why no gunshot residue test was done on Berry’s hands or why they didn’t bag his hands to preserve evidence, Powell said hand bagging isn’t done much anymore. He also stressed it was more important to them to save Berry’s life than to get gunshot residue.
The remainder of Thursday morning’s testimony and evidence consisted of many crime scene photos and testimony about where evidence was found and how the scene was secured.
During Burns’ questioning of Powell, it became known that Lt. Derick Rose used his personal rifle during the gunfight, not his duty weapon as is required. He fired three rounds when he reportedly returned gunfire at Berry from the back of Joshua Cox’s house, and three shell casings were found by the home’s back fence, Powell said.
Two Temple Police shell casings were located in the attic, but none were found from the gun allegedly used by Berry — which indicated he didn’t shoot a gun at the officers while he was in the attic.
A total of 26 rounds were fired by Temple Police officers, and five shell casings were found that didn’t belong to police officers, Powell said.
The trial is in the Bell County 264th District Court with Judge Paul LePak presiding.
Final arguments begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.