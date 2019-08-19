Temple Police are searching for two people of interest following a report of a stabbing Sunday in Temple.
Temple Police received a call at about 4:43 p.m. Sunday about a possible stabbing, spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Officers were sent to Longhorn Trail and found a victim with stab wounds in his back. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, Weems said.
No information was given on the man's condition.
The two suspects, a man and woman, were reportedly seen leaving in a black Chevy Cobalt. The male was described as Hispanic. He was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and wore a flannel shirt and black pants.
The investigation is active. More information will be released as it is available.