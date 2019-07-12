A Temple man died Thursday morning in a two-vehicle fatality crash in Nebraska, Nebraska State Patrol officials said.
Roman Romero, 40, was driving westbound when his 2002 Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a 2015 Ford F-350 driven by Kevin Jensen, 49, of Broken Bow, Neb.
The collision happened at about 8:40 a.m. on Highway 92, which is about two miles west of Merna in Custer County.
Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jensen and his twin sons, Brock and Erick Jensen, both 19, were trapped in the truck, but the front seat passenger was able to get out, the release said.
The crash caused the Ford’s trailer to break loose. It tipped and pinned the skid loader against the Ford as the pickup rolled onto the driver’s side.
First responders got to the scene and realized they needed more help. Volunteers from the Merna, Broken Bow and Arnold fire department came, as well as people from area businesses, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, the Nebraska State Patrol and nearby farmers and members of the community.
After about three hours, the men were freed and air-lifted to a Kearney hospital. One son was released from the hospital and the other was in good condition Friday.