Salado Family Relief will hold the annual Empty Bowl Project on Saturday at Salado High School, 1880 Williams Road.
The fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will serve soups, stews and chili in bowls, which are primarily handmade by Salado students at Mud Pies Pottery. Residents can purchase soup for $10 or donate an additional $15 for their meal to be served in one of these handmade bowls.
Those looking to take their food on the go can purchase a single serving for $15 or a family-sized portion for $25.
These donations will allow Salado Family Relief to have the continued ability to “help those who just need a little help,” Richard Sapp, Salado Family Relief board member, said.
“We focus on helping the underserved school-aged kids in the Salado Independent School District,” Sapp said. “We help children that fall through the cracks … children that don’t qualify for any kind of government assistance or assistance with their school meals.”
Donations also provide students with essential school supplies through the organization’s Operation Backpack initiative held annually in August.
The organization holds other fundraising efforts throughout the year, and served roughly 142 children — from 64 families — in elementary and middle school alone during its Christmas program last year, Sapp said.
Fundraising efforts also extend a helping hand to these children’s families.
“We help those who sometimes need help with daily necessities such as rent, utility bills, unforeseen medical expenses, prescriptions and other quality of life concerns,” Sapp said. “All of the proceeds generated by this event will be put back into the community to benefit those that need help in a very difficult time.”
Sapp encourages individuals who want to make a donation but are unable to attend the event to direct any donations to the organization’s mailing address: Salado Family Relief, P.O. Box 461, Salado, TX 76571.