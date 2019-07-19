The Temple College Adult Education and Literacy program is offering a free Entrepreneurship and Small Business class this fall for residents interested in starting their own business.
The class will be held 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, Aug. 26 to Oct. 17.
Topics covered in the class will include how to create and present a business plan, creating short-term and long-term business goals, legalizing a business in the state of Texas, business start-up costs and expenses, marketing strategies, and how to set your business apart from your competitors. Participants will be able to earn recognized certification in both Entrepreneurship and Small Business.
Interested students must pre-register by Aug. 12 and complete a three-hour assessment test before Aug. 15. An orientation session for the class will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26.
For information, or to register, call 254-298-8620.