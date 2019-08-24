Part two in a series
BELTON — The planning, organization and hard work that go into a successful human trafficking sting can’t be measured in dollars and cents — or even by arrests.
Instead, it’s measured by the hearts and souls of the people who are involved and the people who are helped afterward — or even months or years down the line, officials said.
At least two months of planning, organization and hard work went into a recent Bell County human sex trafficking sting, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said.
It resulted in a two-day sting conducted Aug. 15-16 in Temple.
That sting resulted in the arrests of eight men and the rescue of six women.
The men all reportedly intended to engage in sexual acts in exchange for a fee, and the women — who may or may not have had pimps managing their activities — were there to exchange sex acts for money.
Sting operation
A normal sting operation usually involves 10 to 12 people, Cruz said.
But this group grew to about 30 with the addition of five officers from the Arlington Police Department, officers from the Temple Police Department and five reporters representing news media.
Figuring out a time to have the operation was a struggle. The dates changed twice because Cruz had to mesh everyone’s schedules — for three different law enforcement agencies and three different non-governmental agencies.
Participation by victims’ advocates was wanted from “the get-go,” Cruz said, so Unbound, Aware Central Texas and Common Thread were involved.
Arlington Police contacted Bell County during the planning, and their officers were added into the equation.
Stings previously had been done in Killeen, and it was narrowed down to Killeen or Temple for a location. The department wondered what kind of offenders would come to Temple, so the choice was made to choose a location here. Two women actually traveled from Waco, Cruz said.
Waiting in confined spaces
Crowded and sometimes busy are words that accurately describe the space used for these operations. The accommodations may not always be lavish or clean, but they’re selected because of their locations, Cruz said.
Usually a small number of people are in each location, but the addition of police officers and reporters pushed the gamut. However, it worked.
Everyone had their assignments, both inside and outside the hotel. Good communication was essential between everyone, and technology made that possible — as well as attentive eyes and ears of everyone involved. The officers knew when someone was coming to the door to knock. They knew what the person was wearing, their probable ethnicity, what they wore and how they acted. The officers knew when the johns (customers) walked around the entire complex to scope out the parking lot or when they peered through their car windows to see if anyone watched them.
The men and women talking online or on the phone to the prospective johns and women who were pawns of others knew how to speak in terms johns and victims use. They’ve studied the preferences and learned how to respond to many different situations.
The officers knew how to make the arrests or bring in the victims and the advocates knew when to come to the pre-booking room. The reporters were instructed when to become “flies on the wallpaper” as Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange had previously requested: when to hide, when to appear and when to become silent observers.
Sgt. Michael Bolton and other officers represented Temple Police Department during the operation. Bolton shared his thoughts about the Temple sting.
“We’re very fortunate in Bell County to have great working relationships with the other law enforcement entities. Of course, it happened in Temple and we have ‘a vested interest’ in this,” Bolton said. “It worked out well for us, and we hope we made a little bit of an impact.”
Safety was the utmost concern for Cruz — for everyone involved. The officers had an escape plan ready to put into action to “get them (the media) out the door,” if something bad happened, he said.
An officer also was in the room with the advocates to make sure they were safe, Cruz said.
Fear’s not a bad thing
A little bit of fear in an officer’s mind isn’t a bad thing, Lange said.
The officers always need to have a little bit of fear in everything they do because it keeps them and others safe. The hairs should always stand up on their necks a little bit, he said.
During one previous sting operation a man showed up with duct tape, rope and a knife.
“He was there for more than to have a good time,” Lange said.
No one was allowed to talk about the sting itself, including the fact there was a sting in the planning stages. Meetings took place behind closed doors, and people participating in the sting were carefully briefed on every minute detail. Reporters were allowed to attend two earlier meetings so they could get some idea of what it takes to plan and conduct a sting.
Keeping a sting quiet is essential because if the word gets out about it, law enforcement officers lose their chance to get traffickers, pimps and johns off the streets — and their chance to help the victims.
Safety also is jeopardized, Cruz said.
The opportunity to “get up close and personal,” to get an understanding of what the whole operation is about, is why the media was invited to observe, Lange said.
No dollar figure
No dollar figure is ever discussed when it comes to these operations, Cruz said, and Lange echoed that thought at the news conference held a few days later.
It takes a lot to make a success of an operation like this, Lange said.
“A success in this business would be if no one was arrested during an operation. As long as this continues to be a problem in Bell County and our area, we’ll continue to do operations like this,” he said.
“We don’t put a dollar figure into it. We just do it,” Cruz said.
Putting at least a dent into sex trafficking in Bell County and elsewhere is the hope of those involved in each operation, Cruz explained.
“It’s not a victimless crime, like some people think,” he said. “It may take multiple times to have contact with a victim before they reach out for help.”
“Our purpose here is to go out and save one individual, and that makes it all worthwhile,” Lange said Wednesday. “Over the course of our operations, we’ve saved a number of individuals and gotten them out of this. With the help of everyone, we hope we can get some to reach out and accept that help.”
Victims’ advocates
The children, women and men forced into human sex trafficking can be rescued and helped by the advocates. Their job isn’t done when the sting is over. Afterward, they try to stay in contact with the victims with whom they talked and provided help. Their work extends beyond the hotel room or business where the sting is located.
During the sting, the room for the victims’ advocates was stocked by the organizations with clothing, blankets, cold drinks, hygiene items and snacks to give the victims. Shelter was offered, as well as transportation to a hospital for medical treatment.
Misty Biddick is the executive director of Aware Central Texas. She said Wednesday she appreciated the professionalism of everyone involved, as well as the opportunity to form the partnership.
“It’s necessary to inform the public about the problem in the area and let them know what a partnership looks like between nonprofit organizations and law enforcement,” Biddick said.
Taking a step into a victim’s life and providing basic items allows the victim to “make a choice,” according to Biddick.
“Each time we give out information, that’s a win — a success,” she said.
“They (the victims) have choices and we’re there to offer those choices to them and give assistance as long as it’s needed,” she said, although Biddick said the refusals are sometimes frustrating.
The work for the officers who are involved isn’t over after they walk out the doors and get into their vehicles.
After the sting’s completion, the officers have to write up their reports thoroughly and in detail so the case will be approved by the Bell County Attorney’s Office or the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.