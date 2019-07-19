Phil Covington of Temple knows about seeking out new life where no man had gone before.
Fifty years ago, three astronauts flew off into space, headed for the ball of rock that orbits us.
The mission, Apollo 11, was filled with the unknown both before and after two astronauts took their first steps on the moon. For Covington, who worked on the Apollo 11 mission, alien life on the rocks the astronauts brought back was his unknown.
Covington was born in Temple and originally was a pre-med student before moving to Houston to complete his education. It was in Houston, Covington said, that he just happened to be in the right place at the right time to get a job at NASA, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for the upcoming Apollo 11 mission.
A large concern upon the return of the Apollo 11 crew was what, if anything, was living up on the moon and if it could hurt life here on Earth. Covington’s job was to conduct tests on samples brought back from the moon to see if they were safe.
“When they brought the sample suitcases back from Apollo 11, they were hermetically sealed and surface sterilized,” Covington said. “It was more a quandary of what was going to be staring back at us when we opened those sample suitcases. We did everything we could to keep it contained and everything else was in the hands of God I guess.”
The main facility Covington worked at was the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at NASA’s Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, also known as Building 37. It was to this building that moon rock samples immediately came to once the spacecraft and astronauts were secured.
During the time of the mission, and even for some time after, there was high security around and within Building 37. This was because scientists feared that the moon might have had life which, if let out of containment, could destroy life on Earth.
To prevent a possible breach, Covington said that the government supplied the lab with the same equipment used when studying germ warfare. For scientists working at the lab, making sure the moon rocks were safe came first and research came second.
“The United States government, and the scientific community, back in 1969, were extremely concerned that there could be some extraterrestrial life forms with the lunar material,” Covington said. “NASA had a whole building, called the Lunar Receiving Laboratory, constructed with the germ warfare (containment) in mind. The kind of training I had fit right in to what we needed to handle the isolation and containment of this material.”
Covington and the other scientists at NASA were no exception to the excitement behind the landing and the return of Apollo 11. While they celebrated, they were also hoping that they had done everything that they could do with their role.
“I was right along there waving my flag with mission control,” said Covington, who recalled watching the astronauts on a grainy black-and-white TV. “It was just a very exciting time to be alive. And in the case of all of us responsible for the materials, we were personally spending a lot of time in private prayer that we had done the best that we could.”
Even though there were no life forms found on these rocks, future missions would continue to have high levels of security in case other parts of the moon had signs of life.
Covington worked at NASA for 40 years before retiring and moving back to Temple. He now says, since there is still life on Earth, “I guess we did a pretty good job!”