Despite protests from neighborhood residents, the city of Temple has put a request for additional funds in the construction of a new one-million-gallon water tower on the agenda for the next City Council meeting.
The City Council item will vote at a 5:30 p.m. Thursday on adding an additional $26,023 to the construction cost of the already $2.68 million water tower. If secured, these additional funds will go towards the testing of the materials used to construct the water tower, which is scheduled to begin construction later this month.
This new request for funds comes after residents of the subdivision where the water tower will be located, Northcliffe, complained to city officials about a lack of transparency with the project. Residents claim the city did not tell them that them about the plans, and they only found out after plans were finalized.
Local resident Kevin Koonce, who lives right across the street from the proposed tower, said that he and several of his neighbors plan on attending the City Council meeting in the municipal building on Thursday to express their feelings on the tower and the handling of its construction. He said that about 30 people attended a meeting at his home.
In an attempt to show solidarity on this issue, and show city leaders how opposed this project and its handling is, Northcliffe residents started a Change.org petition that gathered 311 signatures over the past two weeks.
Combined with the signing of the petition, residents have started making sure their Northcliffe neighbors are informed about the impending development. To do this, residents started printing and distributing a newsletter explaining what is going on, and their problems with the project.
“While nobody necessarily likes a project like this in their front yard, to have no say or notice is the big issue,” Koonce said last month. “Nowhere in any Council agenda item minutes is an address listed, it is always called the Pepper Creek elevated storage tower.”
Temple City Manager Brynn Myers said the reason for the tower’s name is because it once belonged to the Pepper Creek Water Supply Co. that previously served the area.