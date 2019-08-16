CAMERON — A Caldwell man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Friday for his role in the brutal slaying of a Rockdale woman.
Edward Brannon Barry, 32, was sentenced by Judge John W. Youngblood during a two-hour hearing for his part in the Jan. 19, 2017, murder of Emily Hacker. Barry was one of four suspects who admitted to killing Hacker, 34.
Another suspect, Candice Jones, of Rockdale, also received a 50-year sentence in prison earlier this month.
Barry and Jones originally were charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to murder April 11 as part of a plea deal with the Milam County District Attorney’s office. In exchange for the plea, both possible sentences were capped at 50 years.
The cases of the remaining two charged in connection with Hacker’s death — Ashley Wesson-Zawadzke and John Wayne Stewart, both of Somerville — will be handled soon, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey told the Telegram.
Torrey said the word “remorse” was never said by any suspect after the murder was committed, and he asked Youngblood to sentence Barry to 50 years.
Barry could be eligible for parole after he serves 25 years.
A fifth suspect, Kevin Cormier of Caldwell, was charged with tampering with evidence because he reportedly moved the body and buried it in a shallow grave near Lyons in Burleson County and set fire to the grave.
Hearings for Wesson-Zawadzke, Stewart and Cormier will be set for September, Torrey said.
Terri Wilson, Hacker’s mother, has said in her victim impact statement that her daughter’s slaying has deeply affected her and other family members.
“Emily was my best friend. You took so much away and no remorse has ever been shown,” Wilson said during Jones’ sentencing. “You’re one of the coldest people I’ve ever known…. You burned Emily like she was trash.”