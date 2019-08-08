After almost 50 years, the city of Temple’s antique fire truck will soon be complete once more.
Temple Fire & Rescue’s 1939 Diamond T Fire Truck has only been one hubcap away from completion since the 1960s. This one part, that eluded the department for almost 50 years, was a special chrome hubcap for the back right tire.
“It was a working fire truck within the city back when it was first purchased,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Thomas Pechal said. “I think (the truck is important) because it is part of the history of the department, and because once that history is lost you can’t get it back.”
The company that made the vehicle went out of business years ago, making it hard to find a replacement.
Previous heads of the fire department have tried to find the piece for decades. About a month ago, Driver Justin Jackson and Battalion Chief Matt Perrine located a replacement on eBay.
“We have been pushing to get the truck mechanically sound and getting it looking good again, so the guys have been looking online,” Temple Fire & Rescue Chief Mitch Randles said. “It had been listed on eBay for about two hours when (Jackson) found it. So, as soon as they brought it to my attention, I bought it.
“There has been a pretty consistent search for the past 50 years, and this is the first one we have ever seen.”
Randles said the department has worked to refurbish the truck for parades.
“In the past 10 to 15 years, there has been another big push to get the truck back in shape,” Randles said.
Randles bought the $250 hubcap with his own money when the listing was only two hours old online. The fire department budget later paid the chief back for his purchase.
The vintage hubcap, due to its age and condition, first needs to be re-chromed before it will be affixed to the fire truck.
Due to the refurbishing process, the fire truck will most likely not be displayed during Fire Prevention Day on Oct. 5. Randles said. However, he does expect the truck to once again be complete in time for the city’s Christmas parade in December.
“The next thing that we have planned for (the truck) is Fire Prevention Day,” Randles said. “But I don’t know that we will have the hubcap redone and re-chromed by then, so there is a good chance that it won’t be on the vehicle yet.”
After a 50-year search for one hubcap, Randles and other members of Temple Fire & Rescue will be very attentive in the future so they don’t have to spend another 50 years searching.
“If I could super-glue the thing on to the truck instead of bolting it, I would,” Randles said. “I don’t want to do this again.”