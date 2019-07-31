The Elm Creek Water Supply Corp. has issued a boil water notice after a line break on Spring Valley Road in Moody.
The notice affects customers who live at the intersection of Tower Drive and Spring Valley proceeding south for about a mile. The boil notice does not affect the city of Moody, the supplier said.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water, or obtain water from another suitable source.
The water supply corporation will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink without boiling.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Elm Creek Water Supply Office at 254-853-3838.