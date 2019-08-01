BELTON — People older than 35 cannot start working as a civil service firefighter in Texas.
Belton officials want to change that. The City Council recently approved a resolution calling for a bill that would amend the state’s police and firefighter civil service laws.
“We feel like that’s relatively young in this day and age,” Mayor Marion Grayson said.
They want lawmakers to do one of two things when the Legislature meets in 2021: Completely eliminate the maximum hiring age for all civil service employees or increase the firefighter age limit to 45 to match the police officer ceiling.
“The age cap within the firefighter civil service code is unnecessarily restrictive for both cities and applicants,” said City Manager Sam Listi, whose municipality has faced staffing woes at its fire department. “For cities, it limits hiring pools and it blocks qualified applicants from seeking employment.”
Belton is attempting to get a bigger spotlight on this issue. The resolution was the first step for the city to get the attention of the Texas Municipal League — a nonprofit organization that advocates for 1,161 cities.
Paul Romer, the city’s spokesman, said Grayson and Listi will present Belton’s proposal to change civil service age requirements at the municipal league’s annual conference in October.
The organization will consider resolutions from around the state, and will pick the issues for which it will advocate in the 2021 legislative session, Romer explained.
“The city of Belton looks forward to working with our legislative delegation and with the Texas Municipal League to address this age restriction,” Listi said.
The age limit on firefighters has been in place since 1987 when the Legislature established the state’s civil service laws in chapter 143 of the Local Government Code. The law states that a person cannot take an entrance firefighter exam or be hired if they are 36 or older.
“Thirty-five is a killer,” Councilman John Holmes said during a June meeting.
Holmes asked Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis how difficult it would be to recruit officers if he was limited to people younger than 35.
“It would be very challenging,” said Ellis, who also serves as the assistant city manager. “We’re limited at 45. If we didn’t have that cap and I could get more of the people retiring out of the military … it would be opened up.”
Councilman David K. Leigh pointed out that Bell County — the home of Fort Hood, the nation’s largest military installation — is heavily influenced by the armed forces.
“There are so many guys who roll out with 20 years, they went in right after high school, they learned life, and they want to plug in here — and they’re 38 years old,” Leigh said.
Ellis said there should not be a maximum hiring age. Eligible people seeking to be a firefighter or police office must take an entrance exam before they can be hired.
“Thirty-five is the new 18 — they’re still living at home,” Leigh joked.