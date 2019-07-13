Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $764.3 million in sales tax allocations in July, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Temple is expected to receive $1.83 million in sales tax revenue, a 9.59 percent increase from July 2018’s allocation, according to the release. It was among several cities in Central Texas to post double-digit percentage point increases compared to this time frame the previous year.
Belton will receive $447,793, a 7.92 percent increase from last July’s allocations.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 0.7 percent increase from the allocations distributed during the same month last year.
These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report sales tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.71 million in sales tax allocations in July, an increase of 8.6 percent from this time last year.
Killeen is set to receive $1.957 million in sales tax revenue, a 2.07 percent increase from July 2018’s allocation.
Harker Heights will receive $570,540, a 10.52 percent increase from July 2018.
Nolanville continued its hot streak for the year, registering another significant sales tax percentage increase. It is receiving $73,109 in July, a healthy 18.77 percent increase over the same month last year. For 2019 to date, Nolanville has received $479,039, an increase of 35.63 percent compared to the same period in 2018.
Troy will receive $77,493, a staggering 131.52 percent increase from July 2018.
Salado is set to receive $37,956, a 9.69 percent increase from last year.
Morgan’s Point Resort will get $18,458, a 2.60 percent decrease compared to a year ago.
Holland saw a whopping 64.56 percent increase in July allocations from last year; it is set to receive $8,300. Little River-Academy tallied a 12.84 percent increase this year over last, receiving $6,541.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $243,624 for a 6.27 percent increase over last year’s allocations during this month.
Copperas Cove saw an 8.29 percent increase in July allocations from last year; it is set to receive $432,054.
Gatesville saw a 2.99 percent decrease in sales tax allocations, receiving $171,504.
Oglesby registered a 14.05 percent increase compared to July 2018. It received $976.
Milam County
Milam County is set to receive $93,060, a 15.36 percent increase over last year’s allocation.
Cameron is expected to receive $81,188, a hefty 31.57 percent increase from last year.
Rockdale will receive $62,761, a 5.22 percent decrease.
Milano is expected to receive $7,887, an impressive 28.58 percent increase from July 2018. Buckholts saw an amazing 49.65 percent increase from last year, taking in $2,229 in July.