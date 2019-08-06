The Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center will be smoke free on Oct. 1.
All of the facilities that make up the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System — including the Waco VA and the Austin VA clinic — also are giving up tobacco products in a couple of months.
As part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ commitment to provide excellent health care for veterans, the department will implement a new policy restricting smoking by patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors at its health care facilities by October, according to a VA news release.
Nancy Bullard, coordinator for veteran’s education for Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, said going smoke free just makes sense.
“We teach health and wellbeing to our veterans and self-help management, which fits into our whole health initiative,” Bullard said.
The VA has offered smoking cessation classes for years and those classes are now being expanded to include staff.
For veterans who are trying to quit, individual appointments are possible and prescription medication is available. Employee health is offering classes and aids like nicotine gum.
“Education is the key,” she said.
Bullard said she’s glad about the campus becoming smoke free. Some problems are anticipated in residential areas for veterans who have been in a VA program for many years.
Veterans who have been residents of the community living centers who have been smoking all this time are going to have a difficult time, Bullard said.
“We starting the new tobacco cessation programs in those areas,” she said. “We’re incorporating that information into the veteran’s orientation as they are admitted.”
Although the VA has historically permitted smoking in designated areas, there is growing evidence that smoking and exposure to second-hand and third-hand smoke creates significant medical risks, and risks to safety and direct patient care that are inconsistent with medical requirements and limitations. Accordingly, the Veterans Health Administration collaborated with key stakeholders to update and recertify the policy to be consistent with the department’s commitment to veterans and the community, the release said.
A recent VA survey revealed that about 85 percent of responding facility leadership support smoke-free campuses, and this new policy for patients, visitors, volunteers, contractors and vendors allows VA to ensure the health and well-being of VA staff, patients and the public.
“We are not alone in recognizing the importance of creating a smoke-free campus,” VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said. “As of 2014, 4,000 health care facilities and four national health care systems in the U.S. have implemented smoke-free grounds. This policy change coincides with additional VHA efforts to help us become the provider of choice for veterans and the reason why veterans will ChooseVA.”
David Villarreal, a veteran and VA patient in Temple, believes it’s a good idea to make the campuses smoke free.
“I’ve seen what smoking has done to friends and family,” Villarreal said.
Villarreal has had several strokes and suffered the consequences, but he always manages to work his way back to participate into athletic competitions.
“I couldn’t do that if I was smoking,” he said.
VHA’s new smoke-free policy applies to cigarettes, cigars, pipes, any other combustion of tobacco and non-Federal Drug Administration approved electronic nicotine delivery systems, including but not limited to electronic or e-cigarettes, vape pens or e-cigars.
Communicating the changes is important, and some of the other VA systems were not as thorough about getting the information out to the veterans early and often, Bullard said.
“Central Texas VA has been more proactive in that regard,” she said. “It should make the transitions easier, but I’m sure we’ll have some challenges.”
Most health care facilities across the country are nonsmoking and the VA was slow in getting on board, she said.
“Since we are promoting whole health I think it’s important that we make this a number one priority,” Bullard said.
To learn more about health risks associated with smoking, visit the surgeon general’s website at www.hhs.gov/surgeongeneral/reports-and-publications/tobacco/index.html or https://smokefree.gov/.
VHA has extensive resources and programs to assist Veterans in their smoke-free journey. They can be found at https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco.