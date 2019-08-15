The Temple-based Central Texas Veterans Health Care System will hold a mental health summit from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today at Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Road in Austin.
Nearly 300 people are registered, the agency said in a news release.
The objective of the summit is to enhance access to care for veterans and their families through VA and community partnerships, according to the release. Networking among participants has become a great source for knowledge of services in VA and the community that are available to veterans and their families.
Community partners, local and national businesses, faith-based groups, educators, mental health staff, veteran county service officers, and agency representatives who work with veterans will discuss ways to engage with VA to enhance the quality of mental health and well-being for veterans and their families, the release said.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler will discuss the Mayor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide in Veterans, Service Members, and their Families immediately followed by a roundtable discussion about this initiative. Other topics that will be addressed at the summit will include a VA leadership update, the Mission Act, family relationships, social ethics and the media; military culture; PTSD; and traumatic brain injury.