Danica Alexandria Harrison is accused of literally making her child sick for months.
The 29-year-old former registered pediatric nurse was arrested on a warrant for injury to a child–intentional bodily injury Thursday evening by the College Station Police Department, shortly after the Temple Police Department notified residents that she was wanted by officers.
Harrison, a Bryan-College Station resident, is accused of creating possible life-threatening medical conditions for her infant, according to an arrest affidavit. She took her infant daughter to Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Medical Center on March 12, 2018, for feeding issues and failure to thrive. The infant was given a feeding tube, and she had a low blood volume and blood in her stool. Harrison’s actions led to unnecessary medical procedures and treatment, the affidavit said.
Doctors later came to believe Harrison was making her daughter sick, the affidavit said.
A surveillance video camera installed in the daughter’s room detailed what actions Harrison reportedly took, the affidavit said.
A video made on March 12, 2018, reportedly showed Harrison filled a syringe with a liquid and then injected it into her daughter’s Farrell bag — which is used to capture gastric waste to limit a patient’s pain when there are gastric motility issues.
Officers who viewed the footage seized the items used in the video, and Harrison’s daughter was placed into the custody of Child Protective Services.
During an interview with CPS, Harrison said she put Gatorade in the Farrell bag to get her daughter put in a more specialized hospital setting, the affidavit said.
Found in Harrison’s bag was a syringe with a yellow-green liquid later identified as Gatorade. Another syringe had blood, which was later identified as that of the infant.
The infant was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 22, 2018, when she was 7 months old. She had multiple infections and a special tube was installed during surgery to limit infections. She was fed through a tube. Because of blood in her diaper, surgical procedures were performed to find out why she had bleeding. No source was found for that or her low blood volume, the affidavit said.
Within 48 hours of Harrison being taken away from her child, the infant had no new medical issues. The child’s lingering medical issues had gone away by the discharge date of April 12, 2018.
The child was hospitalized for 80 days. She was diagnosed with medical child abuse because her mother reportedly had Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy.
A relative took custody of the child, Tiffani Butler, media spokeswoman for Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said Friday.
“Once Temple PD completed their investigation, the case was filed with our office on July 23, 2019, and a warrant was obtained,” First Assistant District Attorney Paul McWilliams said Friday.
Munchausen by Proxy
The Mayo Clinic describes Munchausen by Proxy — also called a Factitious Disorder — as a serious mental disorder.
A person deceives others by seeming to be sick, by getting sick on purpose or by hurting themselves – or others. Also, the disorder can be found in family members or caretakers who “falsely present others, such as children, as being ill, injured or impaired,” the Mayo Clinic said.
A person can make up symptoms or mess with medical tests to make others think treatment, even high-risk surgery, is necessary. Although the person knows what they are doing, they might not know the reasons for what they’re doing or even recognize it as a problem, according to the clinic.
License suspended, surrendered
Documents from the Texas Board of Nursing gave some of the same details about what Harrison reportedly did to her child and the child’s recovery.
After Harrison was removed, the child could soon eat baby food by mouth and was able to sit with a little bit of support, pull up to stand and had full control of her head.
Harrison was a nurse with Baylor Scott & White when the abuse reportedly occurred. She had worked with Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, a home health agency that provides at-home care to medically fragile children in Bryan-College Station.
The board’s document said Harrison’s behavior could be an indication she had a mental health condition that would prevent her from safely being a nurse, and that she could present a “continuing and imminent threat to the public welfare.”
Harrison’s license to practice as a registered nurse was temporarily suspended Sept. 4, 2018. Formal charges were filed against her, and she voluntarily surrendered her license Sept. 19, 2018.