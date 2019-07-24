Convicted Killeen robber George Powell III and his Texas Innocence Project attorneys have asked the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals to reconsider Powell’s innocence claim, court documents show.
The motion comes after the Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in June that Powell would get a second chance to prove his innocence on an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge by granting a new trial.
However, if the appellate court rules Powell is actually innocent, no new trial would be necessary. Instead, Powell would go free.
The motion filed by attorneys Michael Ware and Walter Reaves Jr. points to several things that back up Powell’s claim of actual innocence. They referred to the claims of store clerks that the robber was between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, while Powell is 6 feet, 3 inches.
“Applicant is not Superman, who can completely hide his identity with a pair of glasses, and he is not Ant-man who can grow or shrink at all,” the document said.
Powell was sentenced to 28 years in prison after his conviction for the robbery of a Killeen 7-Eleven. He’s served about 12 years of that sentence.
The Bell County District Attorney’s office acknowledged it is aware about the new motion by the Texas Innocence Project.
“Our office has received the applicant’s filing; any response to the motion will be made in court filings as we cannot comment on pending litigation,” Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said in an emailed response to the Telegram.
Claims of innocence
A series of hearings in 2018 took Bell County Judge John Gauntt through testimony from both the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and Powell’s side of the case. At the conclusion of those hearings, Gauntt perused through all of the testimony and evidence, and ruled he believed the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals should rule for a new trial for Powell.
However, Gauntt didn’t address the claim that Powell was innocent, Ware said.
The hearings included new forensic evidence and testimony about a false statement later changed by a jail informant who was given a very lenient plea agreement to testify against Powell.
For these and other reasons, Powell and his attorneys are asking the Criminal Court of Appeals to not just give him a new trial after setting aside the first one. They are asking the court to find Powell actually innocent.
“An applicant is entitled to post-conviction relief on the basis of ‘actual innocence’ if he or she can establish by ‘clear and convincing evidence’ that ‘no reasonable jury would have convicted him in light of the new evidence.’”
The document states that Powell proved by clearly convincing evidence that he is actually innocent and his trial was “constitutionally unfair.”
Ware and Reaves will also ask for the state to sanction the Bell County District Attorney’s office for “the unconscionable behavior of Bell County prosecutors.”
They also seek to have Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza and his office to recuse themselves from any upcoming trial, the document said.
At least two prosecutors in Garza’s office, Paul and Leslie McWilliams, reportedly kept important evidence from Powell’s defense. Also, the husband and wife duo allegedly sought and promoted perjured testimony from a jail informant.
Powell is set to be returned to Bell County from Gatesville, where he is imprisoned. The submission of the new motion comes with a “different timetable,” Ware said.