Temple Police responded to reports of illegal fireworks and parking issues at the city’s Fourth of July celebration last week.
The department responded to “dozens of calls” about illegal fireworks Thursday evening, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Residents who live near Miller Park said they were inundated with cars blocking driveways, litter and illegal fireworks set out in the North Temple neighborhood during the H-E-B All American Family Fun Fest.
Temple residents expressed concerns on Facebook over the lack of officers to help direct traffic after the fireworks show. Officers previously had been present to direct traffic along North Third Street before the show, but some residents claim that these officers were not there after the event.
“I was upset that the police didn’t help people get across Third Street after the fireworks,” Lisa Pease said. “They were directing traffic and walking people across (the street) before the fireworks started but when they were over, there was no cops on Third Street at all. I helped people get across.”
Weems said officers performed various duties before, during and after the Fourth celebration.
“Officers performed several duties during and after the event, including traffic control and responding to calls within the park and throughout the city,” Weems said. “Due to the increased call load, the department dispersed resources strategically in order to respond to these issues.”
Weems said the illegal use of fireworks was a big concern for the city during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The police department assigned additional units to both Miller Park and the surrounding areas, Weems said.
“The safety and peace of mind of residents is this department’s top priority,” he said. “Temple Police Department assigned additional officers to the Fourth of July celebrations in response to the heavy call load that was anticipated.”
John and Lisa Lunkwicz said when they tried raising concerns about the parking issues or the fireworks, those who were supposed to be there to help were either missing or dismissive. The couple also said local police patrols in the area seemed to be nonexistent, and those in charge of parking were rude to residents.
“(There was) one person who was performing ‘traffic control,’” said John Lunkwicz, a Vietnam veteran who served as the state commander for the Military Order of the Purple Heart. “When there was an issue with someone parking right in front of a neighbor’s driveway (a parking attendant) shouted from her cart, ‘Used to be we just let them park in your driveway.’”