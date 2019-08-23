BELTON — A project to improve or replace several traffic signals along Main Street is slated to begin next week.
The project will cost $521,000 and begin Monday, Sept. 2, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Five intersections along Main Street — at Lake Road/FM 439, Sparta Road, 22ndAvenue, Sixth Avenue/FM 93 and Second Avenue — will have upgraded traffic signals, the agency said in a news release.
The Central Avenue intersection will receive a total signal replacement.
The new signals and improvements will increase safety by creating greater control and efficiency of turning and through traffic movements at the intersections, agency spokesman Ken Roberts said in the release.
Austin Traffic Signal Construction Co. Inc. is scheduled to complete the project by the end of December, weather permitting.
TxDOT urges motorists to watch out for construction personnel and equipment in the work area.