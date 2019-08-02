The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division is taking registrations for six health care-related courses to be offered this fall semester: Certified Nurse Aide, Medical Billing & Coding, Phlebotomy Technician, Dietary Management, EKG Technician and Clinical Medical Assistant.
A Certified Nurse Aide course will be offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Aug. 24 through Dec. 14. The course fee is $929. Upon completion of this program, students will be prepared to take the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program exam offered by Pearson Vue.
A Medical Billing & Coding course will be offered 5:45 to 8:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Aug. 26 through Jan. 13, 2020. The fee for this course is $2,139.
A Phlebotomy Technician course will be offered 5:45 to 9:15 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Aug. 26 and ending Dec. 2. The fee for this course is $1,829.
Part one of a three-part Dietary Management program will be offered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays on Sept. 9 and 23, Oct. 7 and 21, and Nov. 4 and 18. This program meets regulatory requirements for training of food service supervisors in nursing facilities and provides the ServSafe Food Safety Certification. The fee for this course is $280.
An EKG Technician course will be offered 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays beginning Sept. 14 and ending Dec. 14. The fee for this course is $1,845.
A Clinical Medical Assistant course will be offered 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 28 and ending Feb. 29, 2020. The fee for this course is $2,895.
All classes will be held in Berry Hall on the Temple College campus in Temple. For information, or to register, call 254-298-8625 or visitwww.templejc.edu/bce.