Mixing it up this year, the Salvation Army McLane Center of Hope chose to have its Thanksgiving meal for the community in the evening instead at lunchtime, and it was a hit.
People were lined up outside the building 30 minutes ahead of time.
Ebony Freeman and Tamika Brown were in the dining room strategizing before the meal service began. Freeman works at the Salvation Army and Brown is a volunteer.
Looking for ways to alleviate any bottlenecks in the flow of the people in the food line was under discussion. After the food is served, cafeteria style, the individuals have to stop and get their iced tea. That’s where forward movement stops and Brown thought it would be best if the people could ask for their drink of choice — sweet or unsweet — and then head off to a table with the tea to follow.
The plan was worthy and it played out well with some minor alterations.
Martha Sapp, lead cook at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, said the menu consisted of ham, turkey, homemade dressing, corn, green bean casserole, gravy, a roll, cranberry sauce and banana pudding.
Meal preparation began Tuesday and continued through much of Wednesday. “We’ve been at it since yesterday,” Sapp said Wednesday.
Twenty turkeys were smoked by Clem Mikeska, she said.
Sapp said they prepared for 200 people and it looked like there might be little left over, judging from the length of the line.
Lt. Chantel Millin, officer at the McLane Center of Hope, said the prayer before the meal, asking that those dining at the Salvation Army be thankful and be reminded this is the season to be grateful.
In the lobby there was a table covered with socks for all ages. Those who participated in the meal were asked to select a pair as they left.
Otis and Yolie Scott live a little south of the Salvation Army.
Yolie Scott said she appreciated the meal.
“It’s good and it’s free,” she said.
Yolie Scott works part time at Fairfield Inn, preparing breakfast for the guests. Otis Scott is on disability.
The two were set to head to Granger on Thursday to have a Thanksgiving meal with Helen Scott, Otis’ mother.
“Everybody’s taking something and I’m making chicken and dumplings,” she said. “I tell him to visit his mother as often as he can, because you can only have one mama.”
Melinda Allen and Larry Reece have been residents at the Center of Hope for about two months.
They had been living in Galveston when Reece headed to Temple and called Allen to tell her he wanted to live here.
Working with case managers, Allen has a job at Pactiv and the couple will be moving into a three-bedroom house next week.
The officers at the Salvation Army, Lts Aaron Millin and Chantel Millin, have a busy weekend ahead. Along with the Angel Tree that provides gifts of children in need in the community, all of the Salvation Army Red Kettles in Temple will go out today.