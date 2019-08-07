Crossroads Park’s main structures are complete, but the athletic fields still aren’t ready. Now, it’s time to watch the grass grow, Temple officials said.
The opening of the 248-acre park — scheduled to be completed this fall — will be delayed until next spring because rains hampered construction in the spring and now fields aren’t graded and won’t be irrigated during the sweltering summer months.
“Unfortunately, due to the weather, we have had to push back the opening date once again,” Chuck Ramm, assistant director of Temple Parks and Recreation, said. “Last year, we were under water restrictions and we weren’t able to sprig the fields, because we wouldn’t be able to water them. This year, unfortunately, we had so much rain that the contractors weren’t able to get on the field with their equipment to be able to grade (the fields properly) so they could get in and sprig them.”
The park — located at Prairie View Road and Hilliard Road in West Temple — was originally scheduled to completed in the spring 2019, but was delayed by drought last year. Park officials said earlier this year that the new completion date would be fall 2019. The park is the last part of the city’s 2015 park bond that still has not been completed.
Earlier this year, Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Beavers said the plan for the park was to have the main facility done by July of this year and the grass ready for play in September.
“All of the physical work in the (Crossroads) park will be done by July,” Beavers said at the time. “We will then have to wait until September for the grass to grow in.”
Ramm said this planned timeline was something the city could not stick to. Heavy rain in the spring prevented workers from planning the grass and having it grow.
Grass is being planted now at the softball and baseball fields, Ramm said. He expects the fields to have grass by next spring.
“At this time the majority of the soccer fields are sprigged, and they are being watered and they are growing in,” Ramm said. “The delay is more on the softball and baseball side, as far as the fields go. They will be starting to sprig here in the next month, but unfortunately, that is probably going to push us back to a spring opening date to allow the grass to grow in properly.”
Crossroads Park is last part of a $27.76 million parks bond bill that passed back in 2015 to work on 24 projects.
Temple officials hope that the park will not only be used for local games but also be a location for outside sports events and tournaments to come and host their competitions. The Temple Convention & Visitors Bureau previously estimated that Crossroads Park would bring in an average of $88 a day per family visiting the city through hotel and restaurant costs during events like these.
Despite the delays in the park’s construction, city officials the believe that the park will be busy due to the interest of local and incoming sports teams once it opens.
“We have received a lot of interest from both groups and local hoteliers that are looking for people to stay in their hotels,” Ramm said.
Ramm said the city will likely hold a grand opening for the park.