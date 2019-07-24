BELTON — The Belton Economic Development Corp. is planning more than $6.1 million in infrastructure projects for the upcoming 2020 fiscal year.
Cynthia Hernandez, executive director of the Belton EDC, told the City Council Tuesday most of the project’s designs are nearly complete.
The Belton EDC is planning to improve East Street between Central and First avenues. On-street parking will become parallel and the parking lot will be reoriented. Additional improvements include safer sidewalks and a four-way stop at the East Street-First Avenue intersection.
“We are almost finished with the final design,” Hernandez said. “We plan to bid the project in the fall of 2019, and begin construction in January 2020.”
Designs for the project have cost $38,500. Hernandez estimated construction will cost $310,000.
The BEDC is planning to extend Avenue D into the Belton Business Park. The road runs between Loop 121 and Main Street. The BEDC’s project would continue Avenue D west past Loop 121 where it would meet a new road, named Jones Road, that will be constructed off of Kennedy Court.
“We are now working very closely with (the Texas Department of Transportation) as they have now taken over the right of way acquisition at the intersection,” Hernandez said, adding the BEDC will finish acquiring right of way for its part of the project in December. “As a result of the partnership, TxDOT has said, ‘We’ll construct the intersection. You construct the road.’ That’s actually decreased our costs.”
Initial estimates pinned the cost of the Avenue D project at nearly $2.5 million. With TxDOT planning to build the intersection as part of its proposed $33 million Loop 121 widening project, Hernandez said the BEDC’s project cost decreased. It is estimated to cost $1.6 million.
“It will delay the project, though,” she said, explaining that the project will likely put it out to bid in the spring.
Both of the planned infrastructure improvements along Interstate 35 and Interstate 14 are nearly designed.
The I-35 water line is estimated to cost $1.5 million to construct. The Belton EDC has budgeted $295,000 on engineering for it.
The BEDC plans to construct water and sewer lines along I-14. Hernandez expects the lines to spur development along the relatively new interstate. The water line is projected to cost $500,000 to build while the wastewater line is estimated to cost $1.1 million for construction.
Interim Finance Director Susan Alloman briefed the Belton Council on the Belton EDC’s budget for next year.
Expenditures are proposed to decrease 62.41 percent to $849,489 — a $1.4 million drop. Alloman attributed the large decrease to the lack of transfers to the BEDC’s capital projects and incentive funds.
As for revenues, they are proposed to decrease $315,000 to $1.9 million — a nearly 14 percent decline. Allamon said the decrease is because the BEDC is not expecting to sell property next year.