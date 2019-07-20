Local school districts are ironing out the wrinkles in their budgets caused by the implementation of a school finance reform bill.
Because of House Bill 3, the $11.6 billion public education finance reform measure, Bell County’s three most populous school districts — Killeen, Belton and Temple — delayed approval of the biggest piece of their budgets: Compensation.
So far, Belton ISD is the only major district that approved a compensation package for the 2019-20 school year. Smaller districts, such as Salado ISD, have approved raises.
The Belton school board approved a $90.4 million compensation package that includes $4.8 million in raises for district employees. Of that $4.8 million, $4.3 million will go toward salary bumps for non-administrative positions, such as full-time teachers, librarians and custodians.
“From the nutrition services worker to the classroom teacher, our employees are making a difference in the lives of our kids each day,” BISD board President Sue Jordan said. “As a board, we are proud of the thoughtful and fiscally sound way the administration has addressed what will be the most significant investment in Belton ISD’s employee compensation plan in recent history.”
As for Belton’s large counterparts, Temple ISD is still crafting its compensation package while Killeen ISD rolled out its proposal Thursday.
HB 3 mandates school districts give full-time teachers a raise. Districts receiving additional state funds must spend 30 percent of the increase on compensation for full-time employees who are not administrators.
Of that 30 percent, 75 percent must be spent on classroom teachers, librarians, counselors and nurses. The remaining 25 percent can be used on other non-administrative, full-time employees.
Temple ISD ‘carefully studying’
Temple Superintendent Bobby Ott expects his district’s compensation package to exceed the state’s requirements.
“We are still in the process of preparing our compensation package for the upcoming school year,” Christian Hernandez, Temple ISD spokesman, said. “This district is carefully studying existing compensation schedules of comparable school districts across the state as part of this process.”
The Temple school board already approved a budget. It signed off on a $111.5 million budget in late June.
HB 3 boosts Temple ISD’s revenue by more than $7 million for the upcoming school year — 30 percent of which must be used to give full-time teachers a raise.
Temple ISD, Hernandez said, will present its compensation package sometime next month.
Killeen ISD’s proposal
Killeen Superintendent John Craft unveiled his district’s proposed compensation package Thursday. It calls for $16.8 million for raises for teachers, librarians, counselors, nurses, auxiliary and paraprofessional employees, and administrative workers.
“With this package, we really feel like we’re going to be placing resources in the classroom,” Craft said during a news conference Thursday. “We are going to do everything we can to take care of our employees that are making the most impact because they’re the ones that are impacting students and student learning each and every day.”
If approved, Killeen teachers would see a salary bump between 6.6 and 10 percent.
A new teacher would earn $50,300 — a $3,300 increase from last year’s salary of $47,000.
Teachers in their first to sixth year are proposed to see raises between $3,575 and $3,975. Their salaries will range from $50,575 to $52,950.
Teachers with seven to 11 years of experience will see salary bumps of $4,175 to $4,975. Their salaries will range from $53,350 to $54,950.
Teacher with 12 to 20 or more years of experience will see an extra $5,075. Their salaries will range from $55,350 to $58,550.
Other increases in Killeen ISD’s proposed compensation package includes an 8 percent pay increase for bus drivers; a 6 percent raise for auxiliary staff; a 4.5 percent salary bump for librarians, counselors and nurses; and a 3.5 pay increase for all other employees.
The Killeen school board will consider the salary proposal Tuesday.
Belton ISD salaries set
Belton teachers will see an additional $3,200 to $5,190 beginning in the fall semester.
A new teacher will earn $50,200 — a $2,900 increase of last year’s salary of $47,300.
Teachers with one to four years of experience will receive a raise of $3,200. Their salaries will range from $50,500 to $51,400.
Teachers in their fifth to 15th year will see raises between $3,225 and $3,925. Their salaries will range from $51,700 to $55,325.
Teachers between 16 and 23 years of experience will see an extra $4,025 to $5,190 on their paycheck. Their salaries will range from $55,950 to $62,440.
Jennifer Land, Belton ISD chief financial officer, said the district is spending $1.5 million above the state’s requirement.
“BISD has been very competitive as far as salaries go for at least the last decade, and we’re thankful for the opportunity to get us to a higher increases this year,” Jordan, the board president, said.
Paraprofessional and auxiliary employees will see a 6 percent raise while other professional and administrative employees will get a 4 percent increase.
These employees play an important role for students and are considered a priority for Belton ISD, Todd Schiller, the assistant superintendent of human resources, said.
Typically, Superintendent Susan Kincannon said, Belton ISD considers a compensation package in June, but HB 3 and its new requirements caused a delay this year.
“To be able to recommend this plan, it feels good after much work … in trying to come up with the right design for our salary structure,” Kincannon said.
Smaller districts face difficulties
Although Salado ISD will give teachers a raise, it and Rogers ISD still will face problems recruiting and retaining teachers, their superintendents said.
“We realize that it is difficult for us to compete with the larger districts in our area, but feel our smaller classes, family atmosphere, respectful students and small-town support are a great attraction for teachers,” Rogers Superintendent Joe Craig said.
Salado ISD approved its compensation package in mid-June.
Raises range from 2.5 to 4.7 percent— or $1,385 to $2,423 — depending on a teacher’s experience.
“I am very glad we are able to give larger raises to our teachers, counselors, nurses, librarians and hourly employees this coming school year,” Salado Superintendent Michael Novotny told teachers in an email last month. “However, as a result of this inequity in additional funding, some school districts will be able to provide even larger raises than our school district.”
A new teacher with a bachelor’s degree will earn $42,000 working in a Salado school.
Novotny told the Telegram that his district wants to maintain competitive salaries to recruit and retain teachers in Salado — but that can be difficult
“My first few years we had a lot of teachers resign to work for larger school districts in the area because our salaries were so far behind those larger districts,” he said. “While our salaries are still behind those districts because of the size and funding advantages of larger districts, we have closed the gap enough so that now more teachers are coming to our district from those larger districts.”
The Rogers school board will consider a compensation package Tuesday.
Rogers ISD Superintendent Joe Craig said his district is excited that lawmakers paved the way for teacher raises.
“Rogers ISD fully understands that our teachers are the most important factor in the educational success of our students,” Craig said. “We have been able to compensate our teachers above the state minimum salary schedule for many years and plan to continue this philosophy moving forward.”