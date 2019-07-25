ROGERS — The city of Rogers doesn’t have any police officers left after recent resignations.
Police Chief Robert Wireman and Officer Katherine Martinez resigned, Mayor Billy Ray Crow confirmed Thursday. Thursday was Wireman’s final day in the chief position, and Martinez was gone effective July 14.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department will fill in the void until a new police chief and one or two officers are hired, Crow said. That was confirmed Thursday by Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz.
“We’ll survive it. I hate these two quit,” Crow said.
This was not the first time Wireman submitted his resignation. He first did that in March 13, 2018, before rescinding it just before the Rogers City Council was to accept it.
Mold and illnesses have been two issues the police department said it brought several times to the City Council.
Complaints about mold in the police department were addressed June 18 by the city of Rogers in a lengthy Facebook post that gave a timeline of events pertaining as to how leaks, mold and air quality were addressed and remedied.
City Council issues
Crow — who was elected mayor in a runoff election against his niece Tammy Cockrum June 22 — said he attributes the resignations to the decision made by City Council members to appoint Cockrum, the former mayor, to fill his empty seat on the Council.
“And that was it,” he said.
Crow referred to several people on the Council as “Cockrum’s puppets,” and said her puppets always outvoted issues.
He explained on July 15 during a regular meeting some of the options available to the Council to get a new member.
“I wanted to go to the next person on the list (of people who ran). We had two to choose from. The city attorney said if we didn’t do that, people could apply and tell the Council why they wanted to be selected,” Crow said. “But one of her (Cockrum’s) puppets nominated Cockrum to the position, and the final vote was 3-1.”
Although the resignations of Wireman and Martinez were known by Crow, the City Council wasn’t informed about them at the July 15 meeting, said Cockrum, who has not yet been sworn in for her appointed Council seat.
Crow predicted his first year in office will be a rough one.
Resignation letters
In her resignation letter July 14, Martinez cited the mold situation at the police department for her decline in health, which Martinez’s doctor supposedly documented in her instructions.
Martinez also claimed the city set a quota for its officers to meet in order to pay for the department’s needs. She said that discussion was at a July 8 workshop.
“I am not willing to commit to an illegal quota set by the City of Rogers,” Martinez wrote.
Wireman’s resignation was submitted July 12 and he set his last day of employment as Thursday.
He listed the quota system as the reason for leaving Rogers, saying Cockrum told him when she was mayor that the department needed to write enough tickets to cover its budget. Wireman also brought up that Cockrum might be appointed to the empty Council seat.
“This is setting a quota and is illegal. I cannot be a part of this quota system being established by Chris Hill (the city administrator),” Wireman said. “This, along with health issues caused by the conditions in the police department, has led to this decision.”
Cockrum said she denied ever talking with police officers about setting a quota.
An email to Wireman wasn’t answered Thursday. Hill wasn’t available Thursday to answer questions.