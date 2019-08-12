The Temple Independent School District said the district was notified that it can expect to receive a superior financial accountability rating.
This year’s rating reflects the district’s financial conduct in the 2017-2018 school year. A superior rating is the highest achievable rating for a school district.
“Albeit a preliminary rating, we are very proud of our financial transparency and solvency practices,” said Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, said in a news release. “I think it’s important for community confidence and trust when your local school system can consistently demonstrate high performance in financial accountability.”
The Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas uses 15 indicators to measure a district’s compliance with auditing regulations and numerous state-determined thresholds of financial health. These annual ratings require a great deal of effort on the district’s and state’s part to ensure that each school system is being a good steward of funds.
“As a government-funded institution, we handle taxpayer dollars, and that comes with a great deal of scrutiny. As it should,” said Kent Boyd, assistant superintendent of finance and operations at Temple ISD. “Our staff works diligently year-round to earn a superior rating. From budget development and revenue estimations to expenditure monitoring and through to the completion of the audit at the end of the fiscal year — it’s a very involved process.”
Ott said the district takes great pride in fiscal management and being dependable stewards of taxpayer money.
“We build in measures that evaluate both efficiency and effectiveness when it comes to providing a high-quality public education,” he said.