Downtown Temple businesses have been either growing or expanding to other parts of the city over the past few months.
This expansion was explained Thursday during the quarterly Coffee Talk meeting held by the Main Street Advisory Committee. The committee heard of eight buildings in the downtown area that are about to be under construction in addition to millions of dollars in public investment planned.
Before the main speakers, the heads of the committee’s four subcommittees spoke to the gathering about upcoming developments in the downtown area.
For both residents and downtown business owners, redevelopment of the Hawn Hotel is important for Temple. At the meeting, Jonathan Garza with the Turner Behringer Group said the group has been moving forward on the project.
“We’re progressing forward, the past couple of weeks we have been meeting with partners and nonprofits,” Garza said. “We actually have gone forward and signed a couple of (letters of interest) with people here in town.”
On the site of the former Second Hand Rose store at 17 E. Central Ave., there are currently plans to transform the space for multiple uses. The basement will become a speakeasy, the ground floor will have space for a couple restaurants and the second floor will be transformed into office space.
Bruce Bates, co-owner of the Treno pizzeria and taproom, gave an update on the progress of his business, which is aiming for completion by the end of this year.
A key component for Treno and other downtown projects is the construction being done on First Street. David Patrick of KPA Engineers, who are working on the project, said the construction will be completed in November of this year.
“(Construction on) First Street is probably going to start in two weeks,” Patrick said. “Any time you work in the most historic part of downtown Temple, you are going to find things you never expected. This will take care of (Treno) and it will also complete Santa Fe Plaza and Santa Fe Market Trail, which we are really excited about.”
Vacant spaces in the downtown area also are giving rise to new shops such as Tip Top Grooming, 5 W. Central Ave., and Darling Décor Thrift Store, 608 S. First St. These businesses are two of the five new businesses that have moved into the downtown space within the past three months, said Dan Kelleher, Temple Main Street manager.
With all the projects starting, redevelopment and businesses planning on moving into downtown Temple, Kelleher said that this level of growth is something he has not seen before.
“There are many downtowns that have done a great job upgrading their downtown,” Kelleher said. “Except I have worked in the downtown improvement industry for the past 25 years, and I have never seen a city that is on the verge of exploding in redevelopment like Temple is.
“For me, that is exciting, it’s inspiring and Temple is the coolest downtown in the state of Texas.”