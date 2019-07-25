Danica Alexandra Harrison

Danica Alexandra Harrison

A woman who is a suspect in a Temple child injury case has been arrested.

Danica Alexandra Harrison of Bryan-College Station was arrested Thursday evening by police in Bryan-College Stattion. Harrison is accused of manipulating medical staff into doing unnecessary surgery and medical procedures on her 9-month-old daughter.

Harrison is charged with injury to a child-intentional bodily injury.

Officers went March 12, 2018, to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center because medical staff members were concerned with Harrison’s behavior when it came to her child.

A felony warrant was issued Tuesday for Harrison’s arrest.

