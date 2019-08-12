KILLEEN — The Sons of the American Legion in Killeen will host a barbecue fundraiser to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bell County.
The barbecue fundraiser will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at 225 Cox Drive.
Plates are $10 and include brisket, potato salad, beans, dinner roll and dessert.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Bell County is Sept. 7 in Belton at Confederate Park. For more information or register for the walk go to act.alz.org/bellcounty.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a voluntary health organization. Its mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. For more information, go to www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.