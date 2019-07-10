BELTON — A Bell County Jail inmate allegedly beat and choked a jailer June 11 when the jailer tried to stop a fight between inmates.
It took the intervention of other inmates to stop what could be described as a vicious and possibly deadly attack.
Vernon Tyrell Walker Sr., 40, of Temple was charged with assault of a public servant and indicted Wednesday. Walker was in the jail Wednesday in lieu of $290,000 bond.
A fight reportedly began between Walker and another inmate, and the jailer intervened. At that point, Walker allegedly pushed the jailer around an open door and against a wall. The jailer’s head hit the wall and he fell to the ground, an arrest affidavit said.
Walker, who weighs 270 pounds — according to jail records — got on top of the jailer and hit his head multiple times before he put one hand around the jailer’s throat and applied pressure. The jailer lost consciousness, the affidavit said.
Inmates intervened and stopped the assault.
The jailer was treated by EMS and taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The beaten jailer still hasn’t returned to work, Bell County Maj. T.J. Cruz said Wednesday.
The grand jury indictment and arrest affidavit showed Walker was previously convicted of assault on a public servant in March 2007 and sentenced to five years in prison. In addition, he was convicted in May 2001 of two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and was sentenced to five years on one charge and two years on the other. He was also sentenced to two years in state jail in 2017 for credit card abuse.