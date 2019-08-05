Free pet adoptions will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at Temple Animal Services, 620 Mama Dog Circle, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said Monday.
The event, conducted along with the Greater Temple-Belton Foundation for Animal Care, is part of Clear the Shelters, a national event.
Those adopting pets must still go through the adoption process.
The Temple Police Department’s Community Oriented Police Services Unit will attend with their snow cone trailer, Christoff said.
Every year during Clear the Shelters, thousands of shelters offer low or waived adopted fees to help families and individuals find that special pet. So far, more than 256,000 adoptions have been done through Clear the Shelters.
As of Monday, about 33 dogs and 24 cats were available for adoption at Temple Animal Services, Christoff said. That number changes as animals are adopted or added to the shelter’s list.