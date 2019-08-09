While President Donald Trump was in El Paso this week meeting with emergency responders and families impacted by last weekend’s mass shooting that killed 22, he also met with a soldier from Killeen who is stationed at Fort Bliss.
At the operations center in El Paso, Trump met with Army Pfc. Glendon Oakley Jr., who is credited by El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen with saving children during the attack, according to a report in the El Paso Times.
“What a job he did,” Trump said of Oakley, according to the Times. “There are a lot of heroes. A lot of people who did just incredible work.”
Oakley is with the 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade at Fort Bliss.
Oakley grew up in Killeen while his father was stationed at Fort Hood, and graduated from Ellison High School in 2011, according to Oakley’s Facebook page.
According to media reports, Oakley was shopping at a nearby Footlocker when a child ran inside the store and said there was a mass shooting. Oakley, who has a gun permit, drew his weapon and left the store.
“I saw a whole bunch of kids running around without their parents. … I tried to pick up as many as I could and bring them with me,” he told MSNBC. “I’m in the military, so when I hear gunshots, I just think ‘take cover.’ But I was so worried about those kids.”
According to news reports, Oakley picked up as many children as he could and rushed them outside, getting them to safety.