The man who drowned Sunday at Temple Lake Park was identified Monday as 26-year-old Virgil Robinson, a soldier stationed at Fort Hood.
Robinson went under water at about 4:57 p.m. His body was recovered at about 6:30 p.m. Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield ordered an autopsy, Weems said.
The soldier was on a blue inflatable device when it overturned, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lake Manager Ronnie Bruggman said Monday. The man couldn’t get back to it. There was a very strong wind that day that blew the device faster than the man could swim.
Bruggman commented on how tragic it was that the man died because of a device that probably costs less than $15 to replace.
Agencies responding to the drowning call were Temple Police, Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Temple Fire & Rescue, Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department, Morgan’s Point Resort Police Department and Temple EMS.
Sunday’s drowning marked the sixth one on Bell County lakes this year.
Five people have drowned on Lake Belton and one on Stillhouse Hollow Lake since Jan. 1.
Eddie Crain, 60, a Bell County Sheriff’s Department jailer, died May 21 on Lake Belton when his kayak overturned in rough water caused by recent flooding.
Rocquace Sinclair Ringo, 22, of Killeen, died May 25 at Dana Peak Park’s swimming area. He was swimming in flooded conditions, went under and never came back up.
On May 8, Larry Wade Briggs, 34, of League City, died after he jumped off a cliff at Lake Belton, came up to the surface and then went under. He was found in about 40 feet of water.
Scott Weinhold, 25, and Fort Hood Staff Sgt. Kelton Sphaler, 25, drowned Jan. 21 while fishing on Lake Belton. The canoes they were in reportedly capsized in rough water. Sphaler’s body was found the next day in about 10 feet of water near Sparta Valley Park. Fifteen days later, Weinhold’s body was found after an extensive search effort.
Currently, Lake Belton is near its normal elevation of 594 feet. It measured 594.53 feet Monday morning.
All of Lake Belton’s parks are fully open, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at its normal elevation of 622 feet. Its elevation Monday morning was 622.07 feet. All of its parks are open.
Temple Police Department is in charge of the investigation into the latest drowning.