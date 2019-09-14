Temple business leaders will hold a work force skills summit next month.
The Central Texas Workforce Skills Summit will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd.
The event is sponsored by the Temple Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and the Temple Economic Development Corp.
The summit will bring leaders from local industry, work force development and education together to engage in dialogue about apprenticeship programs and available resources to acquire, retain and develop a robust local work force, according to a news release. Apprenticeships, a combination of on-the-job training and related classroom instruction, also will be discussed.
“A work force able to meet the demands of industry is essential to any thriving economy,” the news release said. “The ability to tap into a qualified talent pool also is critical to the success of the local industry. This summit will offer a critical conduit for the business community to connect with available resources to acquire, retain and develop a robust local work force.”
Desi Holmes, apprenticeship director with the Texas Workforce Commission, will speak on the strong push at both the federal and state levels to expand apprenticeship opportunities. She also will discuss funding opportunities available to support apprenticeship programs.
The summit also will include a panel of experienced work force development and education professionals to share information and insights. The panel also will discuss opportunities available to develop current employees with existing resources, initiate new partnerships or programs, or connect to potential employees with certain skill sets.
For more information, contact the Temple Chamber of Commerce at (254) 773-2105.