Temple drivers might be more able to make “light” of the traffic situation affecting crossing Interstate 35 after Tuesday, when striping of all the lanes on Adams and Central avenues in that area is expected to be completed.
“We still have some striping (to do) that will open up some lanes,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ken Roberts said in response to questions about the time it was taking people to make it across the intersections with new traffic lights in place.
People driving the route, especially going east into downtown, noted it was taking 20 to 30 minutes to make it across the interstate during certain times of the day.
“It’s not ideal at this point,” Roberts said, noting that they were anticipating a smoother flow of traffic after Tuesday night.
“We’re still adjusting” the traffic light timing, Roberts noted, admitting that traffic is “not flowing like we want it yet.”