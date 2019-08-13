The Texas Education Agency has released the preliminary financial accountability ratings for 2018-2019 with most local districts receiving superior ratings.
Temple, Salado, Belton, Killeen, Gatesville, Copperas Cove, Lampasas, Waco and Florence school districts all received “A” grades with superior ratings along with 87 percent of the more than 1,100 school districts that received ratings from the TEA.
“The School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas is designed to encourage public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes,” according to a release from the TEA.
The “ratings are calculated using 15 financial indicators, such as administrative cost expenditures; the accuracy of a district or charter’s financial information submitted to TEA; and any financial vulnerabilities or material weaknesses in internal controls as determined by an external auditor,” according to the release.
Districts can appeal their rating with a written report prior to 31 days after the preliminary reports were sent out. If there is no appeal within the 31 days the grade will become final Sept. 10.