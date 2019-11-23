The smell of coffee will soon be wafting throughout a historic home in a Temple neighborhood.
In a unanimous decision Thursday, the Temple City Council voted to rezone a portion of residential land, allowing the conversion of a local house in the southern part of the city to be transformed into a coffee shop. Despite the transformation, the location will retain most of its house-like appearance, blending into the rest of the surrounding residential neighborhood.
Owners of the shop, 1617 W. Ave. R, plan to name the store “1914 Coffee House.” The name comes from the year the house was built.
“The goal of 1914 Coffee House will be to offer its customers the perfect cup of coffee in a relaxing and inviting atmosphere,” owner Greg Burnett said in a letter to the city. “Our close proximity to Baylor Scott and White hospital and facilities will offer a service to our community that is not currently available.”
Those visiting the shop will be able to order pastries, salads and sandwiches on top of regular coffee house items such as espresso, brewed coffee and teas. Owners of the new location also plan on selling their own brand of coffee beans to those customers.
Additions that plan to be made to the house are a parking lot for customers, an outdoor dining space, a sidewalk along Avenue R on the property and a 6-foot privacy fence on the southern boundary.
While the rezoning of the land was approved by the City Council, concerns were raised by residents and city officials over the impact the business would have. Nearby residents feared increased traffic flow caused by the location as well as customers parking along neighboring streets.
Neighbor Bryan Long, whose property borders the proposed shop, told the City Council earlier this month he was not opposed to the project, but excited for it instead.
“I moved into (my) house about two years ago, and the potential coffee house has been an eyesore,” Long said. “I would love to have this coffee shop there. It would be a good place for the community to have another place have a quite atmosphere, this isn’t going to be another bar where it is going to be super loud and obnoxious.”
After the concerns were first brought up, a traffic study of the area was commissioned by City Council members to look at what the city could do to ease traffic concerns. While the study was commissioned, and will take time to complete, the council still went forward with the approval of the zoning change.