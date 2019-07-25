A Temple teenager was charged with a June 20 aggravated robbery.
DaMarque Savionce James, 17, was arrested in connection with the robbery of and subsequent injury to a victim — who was reportedly trying to sell marijuana.
Temple Police officers went at 9:13 p.m. to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple to investigate a case involving a male with a gunshot wound who had driven himself to the hospital, spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
An officer saw a silver 2009 Honda Accord with what looked like a bullet hole in the front windshield and blood was all over the front seat, an arrest affidavit said. In the back were multiple bullet holes and the back window was shattered. A burned marijuana cigarette was found inside.
The victim told officers he gave a ride to two black males he didn’t know who then tried to rob him. During the struggle, the victim was shot, the affidavit said.
Another male in the car was arrested June 28 after officers served a warrant in the 1500 block of North Third Street, according to Weems. The 18-year-old was released July 9 into the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said Thursday. No aggravated robbery charge was listed for him.
The victim later admitted to an officer he tried to sell a quarter-pound of marijuana to the 18-year-old male. The two reportedly fought for a gun, the 18-year-old punched the victim and yelled at James to shoot him. James allegedly jumped out of the car and shot at the victim as he drove away.
The 18-year-old male grabbed the bag of marijuana and jumped out of the moving vehicle.
After the 18-year-old jumped out, the victim realized he’d been shot in the head and was bleeding badly, the affidavit said.
When the 18-year-old was arrested, he had injuries on his back and legs consistent with road rash-type injuries, the affidavit said.
Broken auto glass and five shell casings were found near South 20th Street and East Heritage Avenue.
James was arrested July 23 during a traffic stop in the 1900 block of Everton Drive because the vehicle he was a passenger in didn’t stop at a stop sign, Weems said. James was in the Bell County Jail Thursday with bond set at $100,000.