BELTON — The Junior Beefmaster Breeders Association National Show and Convention got underway Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center. The event will run all week, starting with a leadership conference at 8:30 a.m. today and closing with the annual awards banquet and dance at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“It’s more than just cattle,” said Bonnie Ramirez, director of youth activities. “We try to include a lot of educational events.”
About 200 youths will be showing some 400 cattle, including bulls, heifers and cow-calf pairs, she said. The purpose of the JBBA is to promote the Beefmaster breed, educate youth about the breed and build future leaders, she said.
Lance Bauer, director of breed improvement for Beefmaster Breeders United, said the junior program is growing and so is demand for the breed throughout the cattle industry. The Beefmaster breed is a stabilized composite of Brahman, Hereford and Shorthorn breeds, he said.
Raleigh Scherer, 19, of Brenham, the JBBA president, said he has a small herd of cattle. This is his 11th year in the organization, and he attends Texas A&M University.
“I hope to have my own business in the beef industry, whether in commercial or registered programs,” he said.
Due to the heat of the southern region of the U.S., the Braham in the Beefmaster breed cattle provides heat tolerance and parasite resistance, Scherer said. The Shorthorn and Hereford in them provides great carcass traits, he said.
“This year for the JBBA we wanted to focus on teaching the juniors more about the beef industry, so that when they are finished showing they will have the knowledge to start their own herd,” he said.
Darrell Glaser of Rogers, the JBBA adult committee chairman, was in charge of about 20 volunteer workers at the show.
“We’ve been wanting to come to Belton for five or six years, and we’ll be here again next year,” he said.
Since Belton is so centralized, Ramirez said, the location goes along with this year’s slogan, which is “Beef in the Heart of Texas.”
Glaser’s family has had Beefmaster cows since the 1960s, he said, and all of his children have been in the program.
“They learn a lot of valuable life lessons and make life-long friendships,” he said. “This group is like a big family. It’s one of the best organizations we’ve ever been in.”
Based in Boerne, the JBBA promotes six essential characteristics, Ramirez said. These are disposition, fertility, weight, conformation, hardiness and milking ability.