CAMERON — A Cameron man faces six new indictments in connection with forgery allegations involving livestock, officials announced Thursday.
A Milam County grand jury indicted Kenneth Kirk, 64, on three felony forgery charges, two felony misapplication of fiduciary property charges and one felony cattle theft charge.
Kirk was previously indicted on three counts of passing a forged check. Kirk’s indictments now total 10 and more charges are expected, authorities said.
The investigation into Kirk began more than eight months ago after he allegedly cashed forged checks worth more than $161,000 on Nov. 6, 2018, according to a news release.
Kirk was investigated by Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Hal Dumas, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and the Milam County District Attorney’s Office. The USDA Office of the Inspector General is also entering the investigation.
Dumas became involved because the checks were for livestock that were sold.
An investigation showed that Kirk reportedly endorsed three checks with the victim’s signature and cashed them at a local convenience store. The checks were for more than $10,000, the release said.
Anyone involved in incidents with Kirk or with information that could help investigators can contact Dumas at (979) 255-0638, or Operation Cow Thief at (888) 830-2333. All information is kept confidential, and tips may be reported anonymously.