BELTON — Art teacher Alicia Richardson paced around the classroom.
The day’s lesson was in watercolor painting. Richardson’s students were busy flicking paint onto a poster board and learning how to evenly paint a color — two basic watercolor techniques.
“Good job, ladies,” Richardson told a pair of students sitting near the front of the room.
Typically, Richardson would be teaching freshmen at Belton High School’s ninth grade campus. But these were not teenagers — they were Belton Independent School District administrators.
More than 150 Belton ISD principals, counselors and other district leaders spent their Tuesday afternoon participating in nine hands-on art classes at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Baugh Center for the Visual Arts. They were learning how to use art and creativity as another way to think about teaching.
“Basically, it shows how to be creative in whatever you’re doing, and a lot of students are not just focused on the core classes — they really thrive in the arts,” Richardson said, explaining the importance of art in education. “It shows how to incorporate that into whatever anyone is doing. It’s always good to be creativity and show where their talents are.”
Jessica Costine, assistant principal at Lakewood Elementary, was in Richardson’s watercoloring class. Although she loved to create art, she said she does not have time to do it anymore.
“In today’s world where you can Google a picture of anything, I haven’t been appreciating art and the time and effort (that go into it), and how you have to be creative to do that,” Costine said.
Having students create more art in the classroom, the Lakewood assistant principal said, would increase students’ critical thinking skills.
“We don’t do that in the classroom today. We make them follow every single direction and every step, make them answer every problem we teach them,” Costine said. “These are the job skills that you’re going to need as you get older. There are things you can’t teach — thinking outside the box, creative thinking. That’s what makes you employable.”
Donna Bownds, Belton ISD’s digital learning coordinator, said creativity and critical thinking are linked. Bownds added that art teaches students an important life skill — persistence.
“I am getting an understanding of attempting to do something that’s maybe not your strength, and how continuing on, resilience and effort is going to pay off at the end,” Bownds said of her own experience painting with watercolors. “We have students who love some subjects and don’t love other subjects. Their continuance, resilience and effort will eventually pay off even in a subject they do not love.”
Even Belton ISD’s chief financial officer, Jennifer Land, flexed her art skills. She said it is important for school administrators to get out of their comfort zones.
“Now we get to put ourselves in other people’s shoes, per se, and also learn a different aspect of education,” Land said, dragging her pencil on a sheet of paper to draw her eye. “People think we’re all teachers, that we all deal with kids all day, every day. That’s so far from the truth.”
Deanna Lovesmith, Belton ISD’s assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said Tuesday’s lessons gives administrators a chance to look at the world through art and to think differently.
“In today’s world as an administrator, you have to be creative and to build learning environments that meet the needs of all kids. You can’t do education like we did 50 years ago or 10 years ago,” Lovesmith said. “As a leader — more than ever — I think you’re challenged to rethink and redesign learning environments, and that’s what we want our principals to do.”