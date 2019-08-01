The fire that destroyed the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia on Monday took minutes to consume the historic building, but it may be months before the cause is known, officials said Thursday.
Jerry Hagins, public information officer with the Texas Department of Insurance, said investigators were at the scene of the fire Monday and Tuesday searching for origin and cause.
The investigation remains open.
Christian Gonzalez, communications director for the Diocese of Austin, said the investigators took what they needed and told church officials it would be 60 to 90 days before a report is filed or a cause is announced.
The church is fully insured, Gonzalez said.
“The fire has received coverage nationally through the Catholic News Agency,” Gonzalez said.
Just because the building is no more, doesn’t mean the church doesn’t continue to function. The church is its members and those individuals still look to that church to provide guidance.
There’s nothing normal about Westphalia now, with a charred area where Church of the Visitation once stood, but services, meetings and functions once held or organized by the church will continue.
Market Day will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Parish Hall. There will be one Mass this weekend, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday at the Parish Hall.
Gonzalez said he expects the annual homecoming picnic held annually in the fall at the church will be a touchstone for the congregation and community.
Thousands of people show each year for the event.
“My instincts tells me it’s going to be a bigger event this year,” he said. “It’s a good thing, multiple generations come back to their cultural and religious roots and it should be an interesting gathering.”