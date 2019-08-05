Temple Fire & Rescue firefighters put out a fire at 107 N. 15th St., spokesman Thomas Pechal said.
There was a radio report that pets might still be in the house, but there were no residents inside.
The roof was ventilated to help the smoke disperse.
Multiple units responded to the location.
An electrician arrived on the scene at 3:40 p.m. to pull the meter, but wasn’t able to because there was a lock on it. Instead, the electrician was able to turn off the main.
More information will be given as it is available.