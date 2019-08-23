The Temple Professional Fire Fighters Association Local No. 846 on Friday hosted the Texas Brotherhood Riders and support staff at the organization’s Union Hall.
The bicycle riders are on an eight-day, 650-mile trek from Hempstead to the Dallas-Fort Worth area and then down to Austin.
The riders average about 80 to 100 miles a day. The second-to-last leg of their ride is through Temple.
On Friday, the group planned to stay the night at the hall. At last count there were 34 riders with 10 support members. A local restaurant provided dinner Friday and the Temple firefighters union planned to provide breakfast today before they begin their final leg to Austin.
The mission of the group is to honor those first responders that have been lost in the line of duty while supporting their families emotionally and financially.
For information, visit www.texasbrotherhoodride.com.